Brokers Offer Predictions for Ball Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

BLL opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.