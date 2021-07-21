Brokers Issue Forecasts for EXFO Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXFO in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Tender” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of EXFO from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $342.38 million, a P/E ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EXFO in the first quarter valued at $3,996,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

