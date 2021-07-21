Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,787 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,561 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

