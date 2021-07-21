Brokerages Set Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target at $36.32

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$35.00 during midday trading on Friday. Victrex has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

