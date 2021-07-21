Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) PT at $20.25

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,012.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,284,000 after buying an additional 1,230,437 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,622,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.