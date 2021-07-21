Brokerages Set L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Price Target at $66.27

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.27.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LB stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25.
L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.
