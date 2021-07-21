Brokerages Set L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Price Target at $66.27

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LB. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 in the last three months. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

LB stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

