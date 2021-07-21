Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) PT at $24.01

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.01.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Benchmark boosted their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,404. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.98. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

