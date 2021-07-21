Brokerages Set Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) PT at $20.88

Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46. Forterra has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forterra by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forterra by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

