Brokerages Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target at $11.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 3,604,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,562. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.