Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $9.50

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CoStar Group by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 915.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 166,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 150,166 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,097.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 46,447 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CoStar Group by 737.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

