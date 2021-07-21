Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,548.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,742.50 ($35.83). 4,897,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,608. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,789.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The stock has a market cap of £62.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

