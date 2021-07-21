Brokerages Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,548.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, June 28th.
In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total transaction of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16 shares of company stock worth $43,973.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.