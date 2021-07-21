Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Price Target at C$4.29

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$4.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.09. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.95.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,246.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,253,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,899,716.11. Insiders bought a total of 21,300 shares of company stock worth $93,194 over the last quarter.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

