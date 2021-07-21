Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Price Target at $90.55

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Baxter International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. 43,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

