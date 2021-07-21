Brokerages Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Target Price at $34.19

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:AEO opened at $34.59 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

