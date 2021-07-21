Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.