Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NOV has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in NOV by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 251,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,537 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 44.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 674,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 208,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NOV by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.