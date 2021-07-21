Brokerages Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Allogene Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALLO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $107,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

ALLO stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,642. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.11.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.