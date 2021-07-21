Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $936,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

