Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $467.82 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock worth $713,926 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

