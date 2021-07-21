Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 16,758 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,417,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on BHG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

