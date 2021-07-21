Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.57% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.
Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $17.93.
Bright Health Group Company Profile
Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.
