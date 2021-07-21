Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $12.05 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

