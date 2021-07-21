Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $178,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

