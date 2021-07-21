Bread Market Cap Reaches $8.05 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bread has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00047219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002648 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.05 or 0.00783111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

