BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BWAY. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BrainsWay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 13,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 135.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 756,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

