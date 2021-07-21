Boris Shnayder Sells 1,250 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boris Shnayder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total value of $562,837.50.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $545.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $499.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $550.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

