Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Gap Up to $38.22

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $39.47. Bonanza Creek Energy shares last traded at $39.39, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.