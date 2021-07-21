Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 52.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at $304,000.

BCEI stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

