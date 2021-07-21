Bodycote’s (BOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 785 ($10.26) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

BOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 746.67 ($9.76).

Shares of LON:BOY traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 866.50 ($11.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 853.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.75).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

