BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

