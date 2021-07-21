BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

BMTX opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,278,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,534,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

