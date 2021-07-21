Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 482,692 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 482,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $1,548,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgetown by 14.7% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 663,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

