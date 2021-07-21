Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 152,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,094,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 259,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,150,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,456 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,496,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 527,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,693,000.

BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 105,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,106. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18.

