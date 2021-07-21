Bluefin Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BA traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.47. 448,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,970,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.17. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

