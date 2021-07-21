Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $638,000 in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,022 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPOD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,280. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

