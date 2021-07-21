Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 306.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in SLM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,154,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $5,373,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SLM by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 74,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,903. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

