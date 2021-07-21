Bluefin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 318,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 662,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,918,196. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

