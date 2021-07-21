Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,522 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 138% compared to the typical volume of 2,325 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OWL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 6,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,392. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

