Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.82. 147,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,963,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46. Also, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.