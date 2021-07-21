Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $258,392.46. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after purchasing an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $68,690,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $63,058,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,903,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after purchasing an additional 928,618 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

