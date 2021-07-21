Blank Wallet Price Up 139.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.66 million and $170,469.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 139.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00104792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00144225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,088.32 or 1.00014227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

