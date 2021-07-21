Blackstone Group Inc. Sells 3,274 Shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Blackstone Group Inc. reduced its stake in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Green Plains Partners worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 143,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Green Plains Partners by 67.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29. Green Plains Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 87.52% and a net margin of 49.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Green Plains Partners Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

