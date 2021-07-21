Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,439,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBRX. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of ImmunityBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

