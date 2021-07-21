Blackstone Group Inc. Invests $485,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.