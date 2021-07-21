Blackstone Group Inc. Buys Shares of 300,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.06% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,595,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,224,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,892,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,111,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,071,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INKA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

