Blackstone Group Inc. Buys New Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,335,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,819,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,598,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,552,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENNVU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

