BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 146.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,843 shares of company stock valued at $28,391,112 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $878.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $872.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.