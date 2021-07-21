BlackHat Hits 24 Hour Volume of $222,739.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. BlackHat has a market cap of $2.88 million and $222,739.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003824 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

