BK Technologies Co. (BKTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

BK Technologies has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.