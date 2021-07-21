Bitcoin Atom Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

